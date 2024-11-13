Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, Ep 219 – Wind Energy potential, Ballyliffin hotel in line for award, and Inishowen Innovation

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore finds out more about the wind energy sector, and especially off-shore developments. He’s been speaking with Dave Linehan, Head of Policy and Research at Wind Energy Ireland.

He has also been speaking with Ron Kerrigan General Manager of the Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa Hotel about a major €1 million investment in sustainable energy practices which has also seen the hotel  shortlisted for the the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland’s (SEAI) Energy Awards 2024.

And Chris has also been finding out more about ii, the Inishowen innovation hub and an event there next week.

 

