4,600 Irish teachers working abroad could be attracted home with proper pay – TUI

More than 4 thousand 600 Irish trained teachers are currently working abroad.

The joint research by the CSO, the Department of Education and the Teaching Council found about 60 per cent of teachers that emigrated are aged between 25-34.

However, those identified in the study still pay the yearly Teaching Council registration fee – indicating they may come back to teach.

Michael Gillespie, General Secretary of the Teachers Union of Ireland says allowing the teachers to come back without being at the bottom of the pay scale would bring more home……….

Top Stories

IE EE LIVE NEWS 06/06/2018 ... A school classroom set up for the leaving and junior certificate state examinations. Picture: Denis Minihane. (Editorial note - school not being identified in caption).
Audio, News, Top Stories

4,600 Irish teachers working abroad could be attracted home with proper pay – TUI

15 November 2024
letterbrick
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local Government minister seeks more information regarding Letterbric GWS

15 November 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
Top Stories, News

FG drops 2%, but retains top spot in latest opinion poll

15 November 2024
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

LUH consultants and Donegal GPs urge candidates and voters to sign pledge

15 November 2024
