Letterkenny AC marathon runners raise €8,447 for IMNDA in memory of Aidan McGlynn

The parents of the late Aidan McGlynn, Peter and Bernadette, and Aidan’s wife, Kathy, accepting the cheque for €8,447 from Letterkenny AC marathon runners which they accepted on behalf of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Letterkenny AC members who completed the 2024 Dublin Marathon in memory of the late Aidan McGlynn have raised €8,447 for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA).

The group presented a cheque to Aidan’s parents, Peter and Bernadette, and wife, Kathy, who accepted it on behalf of IMNDA at a handover event in Sister Sara’s in Letterkenny.

Aidan was a proud and loyal member of Letterkenny AC and completed the Dublin Marathon in 2019. He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year and passed away on September 5th aged 50.

Following his passing, Aidan’s club mates taking part in the 2024 Dublin Marathon selected the IMNDA as the benefitting charity.

Letterkenny AC members have now raised a total of €20,796 for IMNDA through their participation in the Dublin Marathon. In 2022, they raised €3,245, while last year €9,104 was collected through the GoFundMe process.

The Letterkenny AC runners who ran the 2024 Dublin Marathon were Ann-Marie McGlynn, Caitriona Jennings, Diane Bustard, Mary Gallagher, Michael Harkin, Robert Kavanagh, Clive Monohan, Barry Mackey, Conor McDaid, Mark O’Donnell, Mark Nee, Chris McMenamin, Eamonn McEldowney, Enda McLaughlin, Gary Kearns, Craig Ross and Derek Campbell.

Letterkenny AC thanks all who contributed to the fundraiser. The GoFundMe page will remain open for donations until Sunday, November 24th.

To donate CLICK HERE

