Donegal County Council named Local Authority of the Year

Donegal County Council was named Local Authority of the Year at last night’s Chambers Ireland’s Excellence in Local Government Awards.

It was a successful night for the local authority as they also scooped the Supporting Sustainable Communities category for the Burtonport & Arranmore – Harbour to Island Regeneration project and the Health and Wellbeing category for the Model Beach Accessibility project.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Niamh Kennedy who represented Donegal County Council at the awards ceremony along with Chief Executive John McLaughlin was thrilled with this achievement.

“I am thrilled to see Donegal County Council received this top award. This reflects the relentless work that Councillors and Council staff do day in and day out for the people of Donegal. Our positive and ‘can-do’ attitude has been recognised by the judging panel” says Cllr Kennedy.

John McLaughlin Chief Executive of Donegal County Council also welcomed this award and said that “this is a great reflection on the work of the Council and the ambitious approach that the Council has taken over the last number of years across a range of areas. This includes investments in economic and enterprise development, housing capital build, roads, greenways, active travel, urban and rural regeneration, climate action, social inclusion and community development and as well as an extensive cultural development programme. It also speaks to the innovation and creativity of our members and staff and to the collaborative approach that we take by working with a whole range of partners and stakeholders in delivering various projects and initiatives”.

Excellence in Local Government Awards are held annually and are hosted by Chambers Ireland. Donegal County Council also won the Supporting Sustainable Communities category for Burtonport & Arranmore – Harbour to Island Regeneration and the Health and Well Being category for the Model Beach Accessibility project.

Other projects shortlisted included: the Energy Retrofit Programme in Climate Change category; Sound! Soundtrack Film Festival in Festival of the Year category; The Wonder of Weave – A Showcase of Irish & Scottish Tweed in Heritage and Built Environment category and the Food Coast Donegal in Promoting Economic Development category.