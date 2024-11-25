Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DCC passes motion calling for immediate enaction of Occupied Territories Bill

Donegal County Council has passed a motion calling on the government to immediately enact the Occupied Territories Bill, which would cut Irish trade ties with Israeli goods and services produced in illegal settlements.

The motion was moved by Cllr Jimmy Brogan, and passed unanimously making Donegal County Council the 13th local authority to move such a motion.

The bill was first introduced in the Seanad over six years ago by Senator Frances Black, who was in Lifford today, and addressed members after the motion was passed.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, she said support from local councils is very important:

Advertisement

