Body exhumed from Monaghan grave as search continues for Joe Lynskey

A grave in Co Monaghan has been exhumed by experts searching for one of the Disappeared, Joe Lynskey.

A former monk from Belfast who later joined the IRA – he was abducted, murdered and secretly buried in 1972.

The remains were taken from a single grave at Annyalla Cemetery, which is located between the towns of Castleblayney and Clontibret.

Lead investigator with the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains, Jon Hill, says a formal process would be undertaken to establish the identity of all the remains found……………………….

 

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

27 November 2024
over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
Audio, News, Top Stories

Catastrophic collapse in bed numbers at Donegal’s community hospitals – Mac Lochlainn

27 November 2024
Screenshot 2024-11-27 075715
Top Stories, Audio, News

Emergency Humanitarian Aid scheme for Storm Bert flooding approved

27 November 2024
derelict house
News, Top Stories

Over 9,600 empty houses in Donegal

27 November 2024
