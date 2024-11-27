Body exhumed from Monaghan grave as search continues for Joe Lynskey

A grave in Co Monaghan has been exhumed by experts searching for one of the Disappeared, Joe Lynskey.

A former monk from Belfast who later joined the IRA – he was abducted, murdered and secretly buried in 1972.

The remains were taken from a single grave at Annyalla Cemetery, which is located between the towns of Castleblayney and Clontibret.

Lead investigator with the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains, Jon Hill, says a formal process would be undertaken to establish the identity of all the remains found……………………….