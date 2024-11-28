Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pearse Doherty tops Tirconaill Tribune poll

A Tirconaill Tribune general election poll suggests Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty will take the largest share of the vote in Donegal.

The poll suggests Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail will secure two seats with a number of candidates vying for the final seat.

The poll published by the Tir Conaill Tribune last evening, shows Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson, Pearse Doherty leading the way on 26.6%.

He’s followed by Fianna Fail’s Pat the Cope Gallagher on 13.88%.

The poll shows good support for both Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail.

Sinn Fein’s Dail Whip, Padraig MacLochlainn sits on 11% with outgoing Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue on 8%.

Hot on Minister McConalogue’s heels is Independent Thomas Pringle on 7.2% followed closely by 100% Redress Party candidate Charles Ward on 7%.

Fine Gael’s John McNulty and Senator Nikki Bradley came out on 6.3% and 5.7% respectively.

