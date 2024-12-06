Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal County Council issue saftey advice ahead of Storm Darragh

Donegal County Council has issued a safety warning as Storm Darragh makes landfall in Donegal.

Met Eireann has issued several warnings for Donegal.

A 24-hour yellow rain warning is in effect from 10 am this morning with potential impacts of localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

A status yellow wind warning will come into effect from 3 pm today until 3 pm tomorrow, however, that status will become orange from 10 pm tonight until 9 am tomorrow.

There is the danger of possible fallen trees, damage to power lines, very difficult travelling conditions, damage to temporary structures and wave overtopping.

A status yellow marine warning is also in place from 9 am this morning until midnight on Sunday for all coasts of Ireland and the Irish Sea with cyclonic gales or strong gales gradually
developing.

The council are urging the public to exercise extreme caution and not to travel unless it is absolutely essential.

The public is reminded of the danger of fallen trees as it may be the case that there could be electricity wires tangled up with the tree that will pose a risk to life – contact ESB Networks at 1800 372 999.

Use the PowerCheck App to check for reconnection times if your electricity is cut.

Updates on the status of impacts of the storm in your area can be found on DCC’s social media channels.

The public can also receive free email and text updates on road closures by signing up to MapAlerter.ie.

Donegal County Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out-of-hours emergency the Council’s Road Service/Housing Department can be
contacted on 074 91 72288.

For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112.

