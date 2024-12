Local reports of flooding are emerging as the weather deteriorates with the arrival of Storm Darragh.

The Dry Arch Roundabout is believed to be particularly difficult to travel on at the moment.

It’s also understood that wires are down near Phobail Scoil Goath Dobhar.

It is yet to be determined if they are phone or power lines.

Cllr Michael McClafferty is urging to public to stay away from the cables.

