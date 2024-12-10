Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

GAA call urgent meeting with county boards

Senior County Board officials from each county are to attend an urgent meeting this evening, called by the GAA to discuss the Revenue Commissioners’ risk review of all counties.

It comes amid growing concerns about the potential tax liabilities that county boards around the country are now facing.

Last week, Mayo County Board confirmed they would not be signing off on their 2024 accounts due to an outstanding engagement with the revenue commissioners.

Similarly, the Galway County Board have not signed off on their accounts either.

Donegal GAA have already signed off on this years accounts ahead of tomorrow’s county convention in Pettigo.

The GAA say they are aware that the Inspector of Taxes has raised some concerns in a small number of counties and they now want to offer some guidance to all counties.

The meeting today will be carried out via Zoom and will involve the chairperson, secretary and treasurer of county boards in the 26 counties.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Arrest
News

Two arrested for driving offences in Derry

10 December 2024
letterkenny garda station
Top Stories, News

Gardai investigating car break-ins in Letterkenny

10 December 2024
nexus 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

40th Anniversary of Nexus marked in the NI Assembly

10 December 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Arrest
News

Two arrested for driving offences in Derry

10 December 2024
letterkenny garda station
Top Stories, News

Gardai investigating car break-ins in Letterkenny

10 December 2024
nexus 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

40th Anniversary of Nexus marked in the NI Assembly

10 December 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-10 121530
Top Stories, News

Colmcille Trail closed due to fallen trees

10 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-10 115407
Top Stories, News

LAYA Healthcare confirms it no longer pays for MRIs at Affidea

10 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube