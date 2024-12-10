GAA call urgent meeting with county boards

Senior County Board officials from each county are to attend an urgent meeting this evening, called by the GAA to discuss the Revenue Commissioners’ risk review of all counties.

It comes amid growing concerns about the potential tax liabilities that county boards around the country are now facing.

Last week, Mayo County Board confirmed they would not be signing off on their 2024 accounts due to an outstanding engagement with the revenue commissioners.

Similarly, the Galway County Board have not signed off on their accounts either.

Donegal GAA have already signed off on this years accounts ahead of tomorrow’s county convention in Pettigo.

The GAA say they are aware that the Inspector of Taxes has raised some concerns in a small number of counties and they now want to offer some guidance to all counties.

The meeting today will be carried out via Zoom and will involve the chairperson, secretary and treasurer of county boards in the 26 counties.