Two arrested for driving offences in Derry

Police in Derry made two arrests for driving-related offences in the city last night.

Officers were on patrol at 9pm, when they were alerted to a vehicle.

A short time later, the vehicle was observed again in the city centre area and officers signaled for the driver to stop.

A specially trained officer conducted a roadside drugs test leading to the male driver being arrested on suspicion of driving when unfit through drink or drug. He was later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Later, officers arrested a male in the area of Strand Road at 11.15pm on suspicion of offences including driving with excess alcohol in breath and driving while disqualified.

He remains in custody at this time.