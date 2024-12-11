Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Candlelit vigils held in North in memory of women killed violently

Candlelit vigils were held in Northern Ireland last night in memory of women who’ve been violently killed.

In Derry – the family of murdered showjumper Katie Simpson attended – backing calls to end gender based violence.

Chelsie Kealey has more:

