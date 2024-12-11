Gardai continue to question woman about disappearance of Kyran Durnin

Gardaí are still questioning a woman about the disappearance and murder of schoolboy Kyran Durnin.

The woman who its understood is aged in her 20’s was arrested yesterday, on suspicion of his murder.

She’s been detained overnight at a Garda Station in the east of the country.

Kyran, who would be eight if still alive, was reported missing in August of this year but gardaí suspect he was murdered more than two years ago.

The investigation was upgraded to a murder inquiry in October even though a body has never been located.

Gardaí have reissued their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.