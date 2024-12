It has been announced that over €5.3 million is to be issued to nearly 8,000 farmers under the 2024 Eco-Scheme.

The commencement of the Eco-Scheme balancing payments will bring the total paid under the scheme since October to €289 million, with 113,625 farmers now in receipt of a payment nationally.

Donegal Minsiter Charlie McConalogue says the aim is to reward farmers for undertaking actions beneficial to the climate, environment, water quality and biodiversity.