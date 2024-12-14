Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tourish re-signs for Finn Harps

Conor Tourish (Photo: Finn Harps/Clare McCahill)

Finn Harps have announced that Conor Tourish has re-signed for the 2025 season.

Tourish, the club’s Player of the Season in 2022, returned to Finn Park a year ago after spending the 2023 season with Letterkenny Rovers.

The defender told club media: “It is great to be signed back. Last season I had to deal with a few injury issues but hopefully they are behind me now and I can help the club kick on this year.”

Harps Manager Darren Murphy added: “It’s brilliant to have Conor with us again. He is a very experienced centre-half, who knows the division and more importantly know the football club and what it means to the community. His season was disrupted by injuries last year but he really wants to kick on and show everyone how good he can be. He is an exceptional talent and a massive part of our changing room. It’s brilliant news for me, my staff and of course the supporters.”

Tourish becomes the thirteenth player confirmed for 2025, along with Oisin Cooney, Lucas Daunhauer, Kevin Jordan, Darragh Coyle, Max Hutchison, David Cawley, Tony McNamee, Gavin McAteer, Gavin Gilmore, Aaron McLaughlin, Max Johnston and Joe Gorman.

