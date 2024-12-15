Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Government formation talks continuing between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail

Government Formation talks continue between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, as rumours of a deal is said to close to being done with the Regional independents group.

Independents meet next week – ahead of the nomination of the Ceann Comhairle on Wednesday.

The Sunday Independent claims Fianna Fail is split, with pressure mounting on party leader Micheál Martin, in a row over who will be the next Ceann Comhairle.

The Independent’s Gabija Gataveckaite says the Independents group nomination of TD Verona Murphy is causing some Drama.

Top Stories

Government formation talks continuing between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail

15 December 2024
Holyhead Port to remain closed until Thursday

15 December 2024
PSNI investigating sudden death of woman in Down

15 December 2024
Garda remains in critical condition following serious assault in Dublin

15 December 2024
