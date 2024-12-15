Government formation talks continuing between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail

Government Formation talks continue between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, as rumours of a deal is said to close to being done with the Regional independents group.

Independents meet next week – ahead of the nomination of the Ceann Comhairle on Wednesday.

The Sunday Independent claims Fianna Fail is split, with pressure mounting on party leader Micheál Martin, in a row over who will be the next Ceann Comhairle.

The Independent’s Gabija Gataveckaite says the Independents group nomination of TD Verona Murphy is causing some Drama.