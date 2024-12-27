HSE says LUH emergency department “extremely busy”with long delays

The Emergency Department in Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy and patients are being advised of long wait times.

There are currently 105 patients in the Emergency Department and many of these patients are acutely unwell. As always, the hospital treats the sickest patients first, which means that patients who attend the ED for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times.

All available beds in the hospital are in use but regrettably patients are facing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to a bed on a ward. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.c

The hospital request that people consider other options for non-emergency care such as Out of Hours GP and pharmacies before attending an ED.

For mild illness or non-urgent conditions there are a number of treatment options open to you depending on your illness – being prepared and knowing where to go will mean that you will get treated more quickly and will ease pressures on the healthcare system. Your local out of hours GP service and pharmacies are open this weekend for expert advice and treatment.

People should check the HSE website for useful advice on common illnesses such as colds, coughs, flu, earache and sore throats and keeping well.