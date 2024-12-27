Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Missing Donegal man located

Gardai have confirmed that a man in his thirties who had been missing from his home in West Donegal since Monday December 23rd  has been located.

An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.

 
