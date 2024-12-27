Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Weather forecast for Friday and Saturday

Overcast on Friday with some areas of mist and fog persisting. While there will be a good deal of dry weather patches of rain and drizzle will occur, especially in western parts of the region. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees Celcius,  with light to moderate south to southwest winds.

Tonight will bring similar conditions.  Overall dry, outside of patchy drizzle. Mist and fog in places too.  Later on, more general rain will move into northwestern areas. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light southerly breezes.

On Saturday morning some outbreaks of rain will occur, gradually sinking away southwestwards during the early afternoon with some sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. Moderate southwest winds will veer northwesterly later, as clearer but colder weather follows.

Three people being questioned about Newtownards murder

27 December 2024
Top Stories, News

Weather forecast for Friday and Saturday

27 December 2024
Top Stories, News

PSNI investigate serious assault in Ballygawley

27 December 2024
Audio, News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford MD Mayor says 2025 presents challenges, but there’s also cause for optimism

27 December 2024
