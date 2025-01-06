Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for clarity for residents of Roughpark amid ongoing water supply issues

There have been calls for Uisce Eireann to give more clarity to residents in Roughpark, Ramelton about ongoing water supply issues.

Concerns have been raised over the past number of years, with some experiencing regular and extended cuts to their water.

In a response to a representation raised by Cllr Declan Meehan, Uisce Éireann said, following a hydraulic analysis of the network, strategic infrastructural improvements are necessary to enhance services at Rough Park and the Ramelton areas.

Cllr Meehan says residents desperately need an answer on what work will be required and when it will be done.

buncrana entrance
Top Stories, News

Litter levels in Buncrana improve

6 January 2025
Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for next Government to appoint more women to Cabinet

6 January 2025
snow
Audio, News, Top Stories

41,000 homes and businesses still without power due to adverse weather

6 January 2025
Lifford Credit Union
Top Stories, News

Lifford Credit Union warns over rising fraud threat

6 January 2025
