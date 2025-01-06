Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Lifford Credit Union warns over rising fraud threat

Lifford Credit Union has issued a warning over a rising fraud threat targeting Credit Union members.

They say an organised Irish criminal gang, purporting to be a representative of a Credit Union is contacting people and requesting personal information.

Lifford Credit Union is appealing to members to be vigilant and to protect their financial security.

The scammers are said to be contacting Credit Union members and requesting debit card details, personal security information and one-time codes. The information is then used to set up Apple or Google Pay to make fraudulent payments.

People are being reminded to never share financial details, passwords, one-time codes or personal information with anyone who contacts you unexpectedly.

Members of Lifford Credit Union are being advised to contact them immediately if they suspect any suspicious activity.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

buncrana entrance
Top Stories, News

Litter levels in Buncrana improve

6 January 2025
Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for next Government to appoint more women to Cabinet

6 January 2025
snow
Audio, News, Top Stories

41,000 homes and businesses still without power due to adverse weather

6 January 2025
Lifford Credit Union
Top Stories, News

Lifford Credit Union warns over rising fraud threat

6 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

buncrana entrance
Top Stories, News

Litter levels in Buncrana improve

6 January 2025
Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for next Government to appoint more women to Cabinet

6 January 2025
snow
Audio, News, Top Stories

41,000 homes and businesses still without power due to adverse weather

6 January 2025
Lifford Credit Union
Top Stories, News

Lifford Credit Union warns over rising fraud threat

6 January 2025
471444689_1018766026954244_6108206142721898175_n
News, Top Stories

Foyle Street to close from today to allow essential water works

6 January 2025
cold ice snow weather
News, Top Stories

Yellow low temperature alert remains in place for Donegal

6 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube