Lifford Credit Union warns over rising fraud threat

Lifford Credit Union has issued a warning over a rising fraud threat targeting Credit Union members.

They say an organised Irish criminal gang, purporting to be a representative of a Credit Union is contacting people and requesting personal information.

Lifford Credit Union is appealing to members to be vigilant and to protect their financial security.

The scammers are said to be contacting Credit Union members and requesting debit card details, personal security information and one-time codes. The information is then used to set up Apple or Google Pay to make fraudulent payments.

People are being reminded to never share financial details, passwords, one-time codes or personal information with anyone who contacts you unexpectedly.

Members of Lifford Credit Union are being advised to contact them immediately if they suspect any suspicious activity.