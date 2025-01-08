Investigation launched following the discovery of a man’s body in Burnfoot

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male following the discovery of a body at a vacant property in Dundrain, Burnfoot, County Donegal, at approximately 2:30pm on Wednesday, 8th January 2025.

The deceased has not yet been identified and has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Letterkenny for a post-mortem examination.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the local Coroner have been notified.

The scene remains preserved for technical and forensic examination. The results of the post-mortem will assist Gardaí in determining the course of their investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station 074- 49320540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.