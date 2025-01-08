Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Investigation launched following the discovery of a man’s body in Burnfoot

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male following the discovery of a body at a vacant property in Dundrain, Burnfoot, County Donegal, at approximately 2:30pm on Wednesday, 8th January 2025.

The deceased has not yet been identified and has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Letterkenny for a post-mortem examination.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the local Coroner have been notified.

The scene remains preserved for technical and forensic examination. The results of the post-mortem will assist Gardaí in determining the course of their investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station 074- 49320540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gardai
News, Top Stories

Investigation launched following the discovery of a man’s body in Burnfoot

8 January 2025
Seanad
Top Stories, News

Five candidates from Donegal to contest Seanad election

8 January 2025
Gaza
Top Stories, News

Ireland joins South Africa’s International Court of Justice case against Israel

8 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, January 8th

8 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

gardai
News, Top Stories

Investigation launched following the discovery of a man’s body in Burnfoot

8 January 2025
Seanad
Top Stories, News

Five candidates from Donegal to contest Seanad election

8 January 2025
Gaza
Top Stories, News

Ireland joins South Africa’s International Court of Justice case against Israel

8 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, January 8th

8 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Severe traffic congestion reported between Kilross and Stranorlar

8 January 2025
troubles
Top Stories, News

First reports from ICRIR on NI Troubles to be published this year

8 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube