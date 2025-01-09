Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Five Donegal organisations to share over €750,000 in funding from Arts Council

Five organisations in Donegal are to receive over €750,000 in funding from the Arts Council.

€68.5 million has been allocated to 175 arts organisations, centres and studios across the country.

€180,000 has been announced for An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny and €205,000 for the Regional Cultural Centre.

Cairdeas na bhFidiléirí is to receive €56,950 while €305,000 has been allocated to support the Earagail Arts Festival through strategic funding grants and Cló & Co Printmaking Studio will receive €7,500 through the Visual Artists Workspace Scheme.

The Arts Council has this year, prioritised support to the arts organisational infrastructure, while continuing its investment in individual artists, focusing on those not previously supported by the organisation in line with its inclusion objectives.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Orange 2
Top Stories, News

Donegal included in latest orange weather warning

9 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 January 2025
ETA
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern over potential impact of ETA’s on Northern Ireland tourism

9 January 2025
water tanker
Top Stories, News

Burst water main causing issues in Derrybeg

9 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Orange 2
Top Stories, News

Donegal included in latest orange weather warning

9 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 January 2025
ETA
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern over potential impact of ETA’s on Northern Ireland tourism

9 January 2025
water tanker
Top Stories, News

Burst water main causing issues in Derrybeg

9 January 2025
Kilcar Tidy Towns are one of the Clean Coasts who joined the Big Beach Clean 23 this September
Top Stories, News

Tidy Town groups can now get insurance at no cost

9 January 2025
Rebecca Browne
Top Stories, News

Second protest organised over decision not to prosecute in Rebecca Browne case

9 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube