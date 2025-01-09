Five Donegal organisations to share over €750,000 in funding from Arts Council

Five organisations in Donegal are to receive over €750,000 in funding from the Arts Council.

€68.5 million has been allocated to 175 arts organisations, centres and studios across the country.

€180,000 has been announced for An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny and €205,000 for the Regional Cultural Centre.

Cairdeas na bhFidiléirí is to receive €56,950 while €305,000 has been allocated to support the Earagail Arts Festival through strategic funding grants and Cló & Co Printmaking Studio will receive €7,500 through the Visual Artists Workspace Scheme.

The Arts Council has this year, prioritised support to the arts organisational infrastructure, while continuing its investment in individual artists, focusing on those not previously supported by the organisation in line with its inclusion objectives.