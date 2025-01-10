Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Any government deals with Independents should be published – Pringle

A former Donegal TD has said any deals with Independents ahead of the formation of a government should be published, in the interest of the public and also of the politicians themselves.

Thomas Pringle, who represented Donegal as an independent, but never himself entered into a government formation deal, says it xan be very difficult to tell when a grouping of independents loses the right to retain the title, and effectively becomes a political party.

However, he says, imperfect though it is, the political system here is better than many others in Europe and beyond.

However, speaking to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show, he suggested when political outcomes are being discussed, there should be less focus on Independents and more on members of cabinet..….

