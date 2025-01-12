Man arrested following seizure of drugs and cash in Derry

A man has been arrested following the discovery of drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia in Derry.

Officers from the Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team and the tactical support group carried out searches in the waterside area of the city over the weekend.

A quantity of suspected class A, B and C drugs were seized along with cash and drugs paraphernalia.

A man has been arrested and is in custody assisting with enquiries.

Police are asking people with any information in relation to the supply, use and misuse of drugs in your area to contact your local police station or contact crime stoppers anonymously.