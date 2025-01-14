Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Public consultation launched on strategic drainage infrastructure plan for Derry

A public consultation has been launched on a strategic drainage infrastructure plan for Derry.

The Living with Water in Derry Plan sets on a number of proposals for the city and surrounding areas.

The draft Living With Water in Derry Plan proposes a collaborative multi-agency approach by encouraging partners to work together to develop the right solutions in the right places promoting a combination of traditional hard engineered measures alongside natural solutions such as using open green spaces to naturally absorb and store surface water.

The North’s Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd says the plan sets out how a resilient Derry which is better protected and prepared for the future can be achieved.

Karen Philips, Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Director of Environment and Regeneration, says the Council looks forward to working to support the development and delivery of projects that seek to address the current constraints on drainage and infrastructure throughout the City and District, in order to support the aims of Derry City and Strabane District’s Inclusive Strategic Growth Plan.

The public consultation closes on April 7th.

More information is available on infrastructure-ni.gov.uk

