Gavin Cullen says “Avenue will be a completely different kettle of fish” as his Cockhill side prepare for another long trip south in FAI Junior Cup

Cockhill Celtic are on the road once again this weekend in the 5th Round of the FAI Junior Cup.

After defeating Tipperary’s Rearcross 7-0 in the previous round, the defending champions face another long trip south as they travel to face Avenue United of County Clare.

The Inishowen side’s manager Gavin Cullen is expecting a much tougher test from this Sunday’s opponents, and feels they are among the top junior sides in the country.

Speaking with Highland’s Mark Gallagher, Cullen says the amount of long away trips his side have had to deal with has become “far too normal!”…