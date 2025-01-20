BREAKING: Two men seriously assaulted during incident in Lifford

Two men have been injured, one seriously during an incident at a house in Lifford this morning.

The men were seriously assaulted on the Conneyburrow Road at around 10am.

One of the men, aged in his 20s was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, for treatment of serious injuries.

The second man, in his 60s was transferred by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to what Gardai say are less-serious injuries.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Coneyburrow Road, between 10am and 11am this morning.