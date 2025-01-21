Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Aontu’s role in facilitating Rural Independents highlighted in debate on speaking rights

Opposition parties are attempting to stop some Independent TDs getting speaking rights in the Dail.

It’s after the Ceann Comhairle said the group of Independents that are supporting the incoming Government, can have Opposition speaking time.

Sinn Fein, the Social Democrats, Labour and People Before Profit will issue a joint submission today challenging this.

There’s been a lot of focus on the fact that Aontu is part of the same technical group as the regional independents, with calls on them to leave as they are facilitating the current situation.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn said there are other options………..

Responding, Aontu leader Peadar Tobin said it’s not that simple……….

