Audio update – Donegal TDs to be invited to special DCC housing meeting

Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford

A Special Plenary Meeting of Donegal County Council has heard a proposal for a meeting with Donegal’s five TDs.

Cathaoirleath of the Council, Cllr Niamh Kennedy moved the motion.

Cllr Patrick McGowan told the chamber that in the case a Minister is chosen from the five representatives, a particular protocol must be followed in relation to availability and scheduling an appointment.

There was some push back on this comment, saying housing needs of the county should be prioritised.

Cllr Kennedy believes the TDs’ attendence would benefit everyone……..

Top Stories

kyle walker
News, Top Stories

Police growing increasingly concerned for safety of missing Limavady man

22 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, January 22nd

22 January 2025
Dail Shitshow Pic
Audio, News, Top Stories

More chaos in Dail as election of Taoiseach is adjourned until tomorrow

22 January 2025
storm warning
Top Stories, News

Council urge people to take care as Storm Éowyn approaches

22 January 2025
