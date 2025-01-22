Audio update – Donegal TDs to be invited to special DCC housing meeting

A Special Plenary Meeting of Donegal County Council has heard a proposal for a meeting with Donegal’s five TDs.

Cathaoirleath of the Council, Cllr Niamh Kennedy moved the motion.

Cllr Patrick McGowan told the chamber that in the case a Minister is chosen from the five representatives, a particular protocol must be followed in relation to availability and scheduling an appointment.

There was some push back on this comment, saying housing needs of the county should be prioritised.

Cllr Kennedy believes the TDs’ attendence would benefit everyone……..