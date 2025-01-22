Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HSE offers assurances about the future of public health nursing services in Fahan

The HSE has again stressed that there are no plans to remove the Public Health Nursing service from Fahan Health Centre, and services continue to be provided, as defined by the needs of the patients in the area.

The commitment was given at a meeting of the Fahan Health Centre Committee earlier today.

They HSE says say the newly realigned area of Fahan, Buncrana Lower and Muff West is managed by two Public Health Nurses and a Community Registered General Nurse.

The Public Health Nurse service operates a Monday to Friday service from 9am to 5pm. If the client is able to come to the centre, they are invited to do so by appointment, otherwise the care is delivered into the home.

Any telephone messages that are received are checked and responded to within a 24 hour period, which is standard practice for this service across the county.

At the request of the Fahan Health Centre Committee, a Nurse will be present in the Fahan Health Centre from 2:30pm to 4:30pm each Thursday afternoon to facilitate the local community.

********************

Statement in full –

The HSE wish to confirm that a meeting was held with the Fahan Health Centre Committee on the 22nd of January 2025.

The HSE reiterated at the meeting that there are no plans to remove the Public Health Nursing (PHN) service from Fahan Health Centre and that PHN services continue to be provided, as defined by the needs of the patients in the area. The newly realigned area of Fahan, Buncrana Lower and Muff West is managed by two Public Health Nurses (PHN) and Community Registered General Nurse (CRGN).

The PHN service operates a Monday to Friday service from 9am to 5pm. If you wish to make an appointment to see the Nurse in the Fahan Health Centre please Tel: 074 93 31597, please leave a voicemail and the Nurse will return your call.  Voicemails left after 10.30am will be dealt with the following day.

Where the client is able to come to the centre, they are invited to do so by appointment, otherwise the care is delivered into the home. Any telephone messages that are received are checked and responded to within a 24 hour period, which is standard practice for this service across the county.  

At the request of the Fahan Health Centre Committee, a Nurse will be present in the Fahan Health Centre from 2:30pm to 4:30pm each Thursday afternoon to facilitate the local community.

The HSE will continue to engage with the Fahan Health Centre Committee should any further issues arise.

