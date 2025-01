100% Redress TD Charles Ward has pledged to be a TD for the whole of Donegal, and to bring the issues facing people to the fore.

Deputy Ward is in a technical group with People Before Profit and independent deputies Catherine Connolly, Seamus Healy and Brian Stanley.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he confirmed he will be speaking during the debate on the new cabinet this evening, and while he will highlight the defective concrete crisis, he will also raise other local issues…………..