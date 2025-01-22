Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New Cabinet Ministers to be appointed today

The Dáil will sit at 11am with Cabinet Ministers to be appointed across the afternoon.

Micheál Martin will return for a second term as Taoiseach when he’s formally appointed to the role later.

In 2020 he did so alone as his family stayed in Cork due to the Covid pandemic as he was appointed in the Convention Centre, but it’s back to the more conventional setting of Leinster House five years on.

Once he receives his seal of office from President Michael D Higgins, Micheál Martin will start appointing his Cabinet.

Martin has seven roles to offer his own party .

Jack Chambers, Darragh O’Brien and Norma Foley are seen as locks.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue, Mary Butler, James Browne, Dara Calleary, Thomas Byrne and Jim O’Callaghan all likely to be considered for the other roles

On the Fine Gael side Simon Harris, Helen McEntee and Paschal Donohoe will all return to Cabinet, with Patrick O’Donovan and Peter Burke also heavily favoured.

That leaves him two spaces for promotion to a full ministry – Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Martin Heydon, Hildegarde Naughton and possibly Alan Dillon are in the frame there.

