Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare and safety of 27-year-old Kyle Walker from Limavady.

Kyle is described as being 5′ 11” tall, of a medium build, with brown hair.

He was last seen in the Limavady area yesterday evening, at around 6.45am.

Kyle is believed to have been wearing work trousers with a green top and a navy blue fleece when he was last seen.

Anyone who knows of Kyle’s whereabouts, or believes they have seen him, is asked to call local officers on 101.