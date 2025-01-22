Storm warning upgraded to RED for parts of the country

Storm Éowyn may pose a danger to life.

Met Eireann has upgraded its advisory to RED for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

That mean’s a risk to life, extremely dangerous travelling conditions, unsafe working conditions, widespread power outages, structural damage and wave overtopping.

The red warning comes into effect at 3 am on Friday morning, lasting until 10am on Friday morning.

The rest of the country will be under an orange alert from 2 am until 5 pm on Friday.

Gusts of 130 kilometres per hour, and higher, can be expected.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly says it’s the most significant storm he’s seen in recent years, and while Donegal is not subject to a red warning at the moment, Friday will be a very windy day…………