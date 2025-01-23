Deputy Pearse Doherty takes aim at Deputy Michael Lowry

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty took the opportunity when nominating Mary Lou McDonald for the role of Taoiseach, took aim at Deputy Michael Lowry.

Deputy Lowry was a central figure in Government formation talks, negotiating on behalf of the Regional Independents.

He was forced to resign as minister and became an Independent TD following the Moriarty Tribunal.

A short time ago, Deputy Doherty on the floor of the Dail, claimed he had further information which connected Deputy Lowry to the Doncaster Deal.

Deputy Doherty called for clarity on Deputy Lowry’s position in the deal: