5,000 premises remain without water in Donegal



Approximately 20,000 premises in Donegal have had their water restored following the impact of Storm Éowyn, with 5,000 customers still affected.

This storm has had the most severe impact on Uisce Éireann’s network in Donegal to date.

The majority of water treatment plants have resumed normal operations, although five plants still rely on backup generator power.

In areas with prolonged outages, Uisce Éireann teams are working to provide alternative water supplies.

Uisce Éireann currently has 50 locations nationwide with alternative supplies in place, with more being deployed today.

Uisce Éireann will update its website and inform local stakeholders about these locations.