Amber Barrett on being patient to prove herself to new Irish boss

The Republic of Ireland senior women’s squad are preparing for Friday’s Nations League clash with Greece.

The Girls in Green are away for the first game in this international window and will have the same opposition next Tuesday in Dublin.

Donegal’s Amber Barrett is part of the squad for the double header.

The Milford native who plays her football in Belgium with Standard Liege says she has to be patient to prove herself to new manager Carla Ward:

Ireland suffered a 4-0 defeat the last time out in Slovenia. Amber says they have to move on from it and learn:

Amber scored the decisive goal against Scotland in October 2022, securing Ireland’s first-ever qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, but she wants to give more by maximise her performances and giving the best account of herself.