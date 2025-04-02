Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Amber Barrett on being patient to prove herself to new Irish boss

 

The Republic of Ireland senior women’s squad are preparing for Friday’s Nations League clash with Greece.

The Girls in Green are away for the first game in this international window and will have the same opposition next Tuesday in Dublin.

Donegal’s Amber Barrett is part of the squad for the double header.

The Milford native who plays her football in Belgium with Standard Liege says she has to be patient to prove herself to new manager Carla Ward:

 

Ireland suffered a 4-0 defeat the last time out in Slovenia. Amber says they have to move on from it and learn:

 

Amber scored the decisive goal against Scotland in  October 2022, securing Ireland’s first-ever qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, but she wants to give more by maximise her performances and giving the best account of herself.

car insurance
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal driving test stopped over black and white discs

2 April 2025
488208639_122111695850798733_6990560330341547503_n
Top Stories, Audio, News

Don’t Forget Our Little Angels’ group to meet Special Education Minister

2 April 2025
city of derry airport
Top Stories, News

Funding secured for City of Derry Airport to Heathrow flights

2 April 2025
Micheal Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach says he wants all children with special needs to have school places next year

2 April 2025
