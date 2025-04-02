Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Assembly told rail provision in the North West must be improved

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been told that the North West is still being discriminated against when it comes to rail provision.

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin said on Sundays, more than half of all westbound services from Belfast end in Coleraine.

She also said there need to be earlier trains from Derry and later trains back to the city on weekdays to facilitate commuters, as wel as earlier and later trains in the other direction to facilitate people coming into Derry to work and study.

Ms McLaughlin says the situation must be addressed…………

Top Stories

Image 1 - Seized cannabis
Top Stories, News

€2.2m worth of cannabis seized in Donegal

2 April 2025
Sheep Lambs
News

Dog owners urged to keep pets under control during lambing season

2 April 2025
luh logo
Audio, News

Councillor critical of denial of meeting with LUH management

2 April 2025
2024-05-20T131835Z_588721471_RC2BU7ASXYDG_RTRMADP_3_USA-TRUMP-NEW-YORK-1716211281
News

Donald Trump to announce EU tariffs tonight

2 April 2025
