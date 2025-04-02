Assembly told rail provision in the North West must be improved

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been told that the North West is still being discriminated against when it comes to rail provision.

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin said on Sundays, more than half of all westbound services from Belfast end in Coleraine.

She also said there need to be earlier trains from Derry and later trains back to the city on weekdays to facilitate commuters, as wel as earlier and later trains in the other direction to facilitate people coming into Derry to work and study.

Ms McLaughlin says the situation must be addressed…………