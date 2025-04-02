Councillor critical of denial of meeting with LUH management

A Donegal County Councillor has hit out after being denied a meeting with Letterkenny University Hospital management.

A meeting had been arranged with Councillors Thomas Sean Devine and Michael McBride for January 30th but was cancelled two days prior.

It’s understood they were advised instead to raise issues through the Regional Health Forum, of which neither Councillor is a member of.

Councillor Devine is questioning why elected public representatives are being prohibited from fulfilling their duty to constituents: