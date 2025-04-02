Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Councillor critical of denial of meeting with LUH management

A Donegal County Councillor has hit out after being denied a meeting with Letterkenny University Hospital management.

A meeting had been arranged with Councillors Thomas Sean Devine and Michael McBride for January 30th but was cancelled two days prior.

It’s understood they were advised instead to raise issues through the Regional Health Forum, of which neither Councillor is a member of.

Councillor Devine is questioning why elected public representatives are being prohibited from fulfilling their duty to constituents:

Top Stories

Image 1 - Seized cannabis
Top Stories, News

€2.2m worth of cannabis seized in Donegal

2 April 2025
Sheep Lambs
News

Dog owners urged to keep pets under control during lambing season

2 April 2025
luh logo
Audio, News

Councillor critical of denial of meeting with LUH management

2 April 2025
2024-05-20T131835Z_588721471_RC2BU7ASXYDG_RTRMADP_3_USA-TRUMP-NEW-YORK-1716211281
News

Donald Trump to announce EU tariffs tonight

2 April 2025
