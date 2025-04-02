Donegal gearing up for another International Rally

The much-anticipated Donegal International Rally is set to return for another exciting weekend of motorsport action from June 20th to 22nd, 2025. The rally, renowned for its spectacular scenery, challenging stages, and passionate fanbase, will again be proudly sponsored by Wilton Recycling. Continuing a successful partnership helped elevate the event to new heights in recent years. Once again Eamon McGee has taken on the role of Clerk of the Course for the prestigious event,” As a proud Donegal man, I am incredibly pleased to be entrusted by the club members to spearhead one of the most anticipated rallies in Ireland and beyond”.

Since its inception in 1971, the Donegal International Rally has become a cornerstone of the Irish motorsport calendar. Over the years, it has grown into one of the most respected rallies in Europe, drawing top competitors and thousands of spectators to the stunning landscapes of County Donegal.

Known for its tricky mountain passes, high-speed stretches, and unpredictable weather, the rally will test the driver’s skill and car durability. Its undulating tarmac stages have made it a unique challenge in the world of motorsport, which attracts competitors from all over the globe vying for victory.

Wilton Recycling, a leader in sustainable waste management and recycling services, has been the event’s title sponsor for the last two years. Their support has been instrumental in the continued success and growth of the rally. The company’s dedication to environmental responsibility aligns with the rally’s commitment to minimising its impact while maintaining the thrill and excitement that spectators and participants expect.

“We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with the Donegal International Rally,” said Rodney Wilton, CEO of Wilton Recycling. “This rally is a celebration of motorsport, heritage, and community, and we are thrilled to be part of such an iconic event in the motorsport world. Our ongoing support ensures that this legendary rally remains at the forefront of Irish motorsport.”

The 2025 Donegal International Rally will again attract a star-studded lineup of drivers to compete across the event’s thrilling stages.

The rally’s tight-knit community, composed of dedicated competitors, volunteers, local businesses, and passionate spectators, adds a unique charm to the event. The rally isn’t just about the stage times; it’s about celebrating Donegal’s rich motorsport culture and welcoming fans from near and far.

The Donegal International Rally is an unmissable weekend for any motorsport enthusiast. Whether you’re a seasoned rally fan or new to the sport, the 2025 event promises to be an unforgettable experience. With Wilton Recycling’s continued support, the rally will continue to grow and captivate audiences for years to come.