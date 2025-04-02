Donegal U20’s beat Tyrone to book Ulster semi-final spot



Donegal have qualified for the semi finals of the Ulster U20 Football Championship.

Gary Boyle’s side took their fourth win on the bounce, beating All Ireland Champions Tyrone 3-16 0-17 in their final group game in Ballybofey on Wednesday night.

The result means Donegal will finish top of their group and go straight to the last four of the competition.

Daire Bonnar of the Donegal News and Brendan Kilcoyne were on duty at MacCumhaill Park for Highland Radio Sport…

Ulster U20 Championship Results:

Donegal 3-16 Tyrone 0-17

Down 5-19 Antrim 0-21

Derry 3-21 Monaghan 1-10

Cavan 3-16 Armagh 1-19