Don’t Forget Our Little Angels’ group to meet Special Education Minister



Parents, including those with children who did not get a place at Little Angels School in Letterkenny, are gathering outside Leinster House in protest against the lack of special education classes for their children.

They plan to remain there for 24 hours, in an appeal for ‘immediate and effective’ measures to tackle the crisis.

Education Minister Helen McEntee has reiterated claims the Department is doing everything it can to resolve the issue.

AsIAm CEO Adam Harris, says parents and their children shouldn’t have to fight for their constitutional right to education:

The Don’t Forget Out Little Angel’s for September 2025 group have confirmed they are to meet with Michael Moynihan today, the minister of State at the Department of Education with special responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion.

A time is yet to be announced, but the group say they are hopeful it will entail meaningful answers and progress.