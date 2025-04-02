Funding secured for City of Derry Airport to Heathrow flights

The Economy Minister for Northern Ireland has announced funding to guarantee the continuation of flights between City of Derry Airport and London Heathrow.

Dr Caoimhe Archibald today confirmed that the route, jointly funded by the Economy and Transport Departments, will receive £4.626 million between now and 31st March 2027. Loganair is set to continue operating the service.

Minister Archibald said the City of Derry Airport helps the local and regional economy by improving air connectivity and tourism.