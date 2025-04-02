Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Funding secured for City of Derry Airport to Heathrow flights

The Economy Minister for Northern Ireland has announced funding to guarantee the continuation of flights between City of Derry Airport and London Heathrow.

Dr Caoimhe Archibald today confirmed that the route, jointly funded by the Economy and Transport Departments, will receive £4.626 million between now and 31st March 2027. Loganair is set to continue operating the service.

Minister Archibald said the City of Derry Airport helps the local and regional economy by improving air connectivity and tourism.

Top Stories

Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise, speaking at the “Building your business network. A foundation for success” with Kingsley Aikins & the Official Launch of Local Enterprise Week in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny. Photo by Joe Dunne 03/03/25
Business Matters

SCÁLA Can Accelerate Your Business Growth.

2 April 2025
car insurance
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal driving test stopped over black and white discs

2 April 2025
488208639_122111695850798733_6990560330341547503_n
Top Stories, Audio, News

Don’t Forget Our Little Angels’ group to meet Special Education Minister

2 April 2025
city of derry airport
Top Stories, News

Funding secured for City of Derry Airport to Heathrow flights

2 April 2025
