Interim works to be carried out on Bonagee Bridge, Letterkenny

Interim works are set to be carried out on the Bonagee Bridge in Letterkenny.

The bridge has been closed since Storm Eowyn in January due to Donegal County Council’s fear that it was at risk of collapsing.

Council staff have carried out an assessment on the bridge with works due to be completed within the next month.

The Council’s Director of Roads and Transportation, Bryan Cannon has confirmed that long term measures to improve the infrastructure of the bridge are being considered.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan has been welcoming the advancement of works: