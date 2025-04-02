Kevin McHugh confirmed as Finn Harps new manager

Finn Harps have confirmed Kevin McHugh as the clubs new first team manager.

The club have moved quickly to replace Darren Murphy who left last week to take charge at Loughgall in the Irish League.

McHugh had been part of the first team coaching staff since September 2023.

The Killea man first arrived at Finn Park in 1998 aged 17, and went on to make 438 appearances for the club across two spells, scoring 186 times and going down as one of the greatest goalscorers to play in the League of Ireland.

After hanging up his boots in 2016, McHugh began his coaching journey as head coach of the club’s U15 side before being appointed as Head of the Finn Harps Academy in 2017.

Speaking with Highland’s Chris Ashmore, Kevin said it was an easy decision to take on the job:

Finn Harps Chairman Ian Harkin said it’s exciting that Kevin is on board and will continue to develop players: