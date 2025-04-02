Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Malin Head records highest gust in Ireland during unusually warm March

March was the warmest in 13 years, according to Met Éireann’s latest climate statement.

The average temperature last month was 8.55 degrees Celsius, which is 1.42 degrees higher than the long-term average.

In Donegal, Finner weather station recorded a 15-day long dry spell from March 6th to 20th.

The county also experienced the highest mean wind speed in Ireland at 13.7 knots (over 25 km/h) at Malin Head.

Malin Head also recorded the strongest gust of wind in the country at 85 km/h.

Read the full report HERE.

