Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Most of this hour focuses on funding for NI’s Voluntary Community Playgroups – many across the North are being told that they must turn children away do to funding caps:

We catch up with listener’s comments before chatting to Annagry woman Roseann McGinley – Roseann recently received an award for her exceptional performance in a sailing competition this despite having a number of health issues:

We chat to a Donegal farmer who beat the odds when two of his sheep had sextuplets within days of each other. Wellness Wednesday focuses in the dramatic rise in Cocaine usage and addiction in Donegal, Chris Ashmore has the business news and we talk to parents travel to Dublin to sleep out overnight as they fight for places for their children at Little Angels School: