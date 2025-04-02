Public Health Alert: Measles risk on Dublin-Sligo train, March 28th

Passengers who travelled on the Dublin Connolly – Sligo Train on Friday, 28th March 2025, for 15 minutes or more, may have been exposed to measles.

The HSE has issued a warning for those sitting in carriage D of the train that left Dublin at 5:05 pm.

A highly suspect case of measles has been reported to the Department of Public Health, HSE West and North West, and is currently under investigation.

Public Health is advising people about the risk of measles infection for those who are not immune.

More information:

Urgent Public Health Alert – Possible Exposure to Measles

A highly suspect measles case has been notified to the Department of Public Health, HSE West and North West and is currently under investigation. Members of the public may have been exposed to measles while travelling for 15 minutes or more on the Dublin Connolly – Sligo Train in Carriage D, which departed Dublin at 5.05pm on Friday, 28 March 2025.

Public Health wishes to advise people about the risk of measles infection to non-immune individuals.

Be aware of signs and symptoms of measles for 21 days (i.e. until 18 April 2025) from the time of possible exposure.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious complications, particularly in children under one year of age, pregnant women, and the immunosuppressed. If you are in one of these groups, please seek advice from your GP.

If you travelled on this train for 15 minutes or more, it is especially important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of measles, which include:

Cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing and a cough

Sore red eyes

A temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or above

Rash, which usually appears on head and neck first and spreads to rest of body

If you have these symptoms, please seek medical advice. Phone ahead prior to attending any healthcare setting to let them know that you have these symptoms, so they can make necessary arrangements.

Ensure you are vaccinated.

If you are not vaccinated against measles with two doses of MMR, please contact your GP as soon as possible during normal working hours to discuss whether you require vaccination.

to discuss whether you require vaccination. If you were born in Ireland before 1978 or had measles illness, you are unlikely to require vaccination, as you are probably immune.

The best way to protect yourself and those around you against measles is by MMR vaccination. This can be arranged free of charge with your GP (focus on children) or in the HSE vaccination clinics for children (over the age of 5 years) and adults for whom vaccination is indicated– the times and locations are listed on the following web link: MMR vaccine Catch-up Programme – HSE.ie.

Children should receive their first dose of MMR vaccine at one year of age and a second dose in junior infants at 4-5 years of age.

Further information about measles is available at: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/measles/.

Contact HSE Live for further information on measles (Freephone 1800 700 700).

This alert relates to the specific dates outlined above. We are not asking people to avoid these rail routes.