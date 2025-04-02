SCÁLA Can Accelerate Your Business Growth.

SCÁLA, the accelerator programme from Local Enterprise Office Donegal, is now open for applications. Scála is targeted at high-potential start-ups and business expansions in the

county. This exciting programme is unique to Donegal and is built by investors for entrepreneurs. Applications are open for entrepreneurs and senior managers of businesses with the

potential to scale their business from Donegal.

SCÁLA Donegal will target start-up entrepreneurs with the potential for fast growth in a range of sectors such as Tech, Engineering, Blue Economy and Health Sciences. See https://www.localenterprise.ie/Donegal/Training-Events/Scala/

SCÁLA has a particular focus on businesses with the potential for fast growth in sectors such as Tech, Engineering, Manufacturing, Health Sciences and the Blue Economy. This

programme also encourages potential spin-outs from existing firms in the county and region, while introducing participants to potential investment funds.

Speaking about the SCÁLA Accelerator, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Niamh Kennedy said: ‘’Over the past few years we have seen a number of very positive

business expansion plans in Donegal across a range of industries. This programme provides an opportunity for further organic growth in these and other high-performing sectors.’’

Jon Geary of Little Mamma’s Gelato, who is a recent participant in the programme, said: “SCÁLA provided me with the confidence to grow my business, by helping me to identify a

market fit product, build a team and assist in finding relevant funding. The connections made and the expertise gained through this programme were crucial for us as we work towards

scaling our business.” Local Enterprise Office Donegal is collaborating with Skillfluence to implement theprogramme. Skillfluence provides bespoke training programmes designed to accelerate the needs of entrepreneurs and empower them to translate research into commercial opportunities.

Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office, Donegal, said: “SCÁLA focuses on giving participants a deep understanding of the factors that can drive success,

along with the skills to build financial models that stand up to investor scrutiny and industry engagement. The programme will also provide mentorship from leaders in their field, so participants will get valuable insights and advice on ways to adapt their business model as necessary. We will select up to twelve businesses based on the scale of ambition of the founder(s), the potential opportunity in the market chosen, and, most importantly, the businesses we believe can be supported the most through the SCALA programme. We would encourage potential candidates to apply now and give yourself the best possible chance to be accepted.”

The deadline for applying to this programme is midnight Friday, 11 th April 2025. Following this, up to 12 businesses will be selected for the accelerator, which commences on April

30th, 2025 and will run for 11 weeks, concluding on July 16th, 2025. For more information on The programme and how to apply, visit: https://www.localenterprise.ie/Donegal/Training-

Events/Scala/